Mug Club: Jill Jackson Benefit

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- Come to support Jill Jackson on Saturday from 12-5 p.m. at the Richfield Springs American Legion.
Jackson is a single mother who recently suffered a medical emergency, she needed multiple surgeries and is unable to work.
For $15 a plate you can purchase a spaghetti dinner and buy tickets for an outdoor fire pit that is being raffled off. There will also be a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, face painting, t-shirts and more.
All proceeds will go to Jackson and her family to help with medical costs.
The legion is located at 13 Lake Street.