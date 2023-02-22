 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is forecast to change over to sleet
and freezing rain after 11 PM this evening. Periods of light
freezing rain, rain or sleet continue overnight into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Mug Club: Rescue Mission Walk

  • Updated
  • 0

Walk a Mile in my Shoes event

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Rescue Mission will host its twelfth annual 'Walk a Mile in my Shoes event on Saturday, Feb. 12. 

Its a one mile walk to raise awareness for homelessness and hunger and is put on by the Rescue Mission each year. The walk will take place at the Hannah Park at 11 a.m. It costs $25 per person, or $15 per person if in a large group. The walk was originally supposed to be held last week, but was rescheduled do to the weather. 

