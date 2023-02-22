Mug Club: Rescue Mission Walk

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Rescue Mission will host its twelfth annual 'Walk a Mile in my Shoes event on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Its a one mile walk to raise awareness for homelessness and hunger and is put on by the Rescue Mission each year. The walk will take place at the Hannah Park at 11 a.m. It costs $25 per person, or $15 per person if in a large group. The walk was originally supposed to be held last week, but was rescheduled do to the weather.
