Mug Club: Umpires Association

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Now is your chance to become a New York State Baseball umpire and you can find out how by visiting Sangertown Square.
Informational sessions are being held at the Center Court area at Sangertown Square in New Hartford from now until Feb. 26. Officials will be there to answer questions and give you information on how to become a certified baseball umpire. They will be there from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. You will also have the chance while visiting a session, to sign up for baseball officiating classes at Notre Dame High School which are set to take place in March.
For more information, you can call 315-404-2544.