MVCAA collecting sock donations for those in need

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency is collecting sock donations for those in need.
The socks will be available at the Upstate Family Health Center for patients, located on Noyes Street in Utica. Organizations can also request socks be donated to them from MVCAA, which they can then pass out to their clients.
MVCAA's mission is to "increase awareness of the causes and conditions of poverty, forge a future of hope and equity, and strengthen families and communities." They provide programs and services such as child development, housing programs, youth and family programs and emergency assistance.
All sizes are being collected and should be new. If you would like to donate socks or if you're an organization looking to receive socks, reach out to MVCAA at (315) 624-9930.