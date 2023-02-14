MVCC holding yoga, drum circle event as part of Cultural Series

UTICA, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series will host a Restorative Yoga and Drum Circle session on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The event will take place in the Schafer Theater, Wilcox Hall, at the MVCC Utica Campus from 6 to 8 p.m.
Alex Kofi Dankwa, therapeutic arts life coach and founder of DANKWA Designs, will lead the session to promote self-care and wellness.
General admission is $10, $5 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. Tickets are available at www.mvcc.edu/tickets.