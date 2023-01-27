MVCC offering hands-on workshops this spring

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will offer multiple hands-on workshops this upcoming spring, as part of its Cultural Series.
This spring's lineup includes:
- Fused Glass: Spring Nite Lites: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; Plumley Complex room 150, Rome Campus. Penny and Marie Veschusio from Songbyrd Street Studios will lead participants through the process of creating a fused glass nite lite
- Bunny-Themed Spring Globe: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4; Alumni College Center room 116, Utica Campus; and 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6; Plumley Complex room 119, Rome Campus. A fun springtime twist on a traditional snow globe craft
- Make Your Own Japanese Paper Kites: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11; Alumni College Center room 116, Utica Campus. In this hands-on workshop hosted by MVCC’s Anime Haven Club, participants will learn about the history of these kites and make their own
- Lacrosse Stick Skills and Shooting: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; Jorgensen Center Field House, Utica Campus. In this 90-minute workshop led by MVCC Head Lacrosse Coach Nick Evanoff, boys and girls ages 7 to 16 years old will learn proper cradling, passing, catching, and shooting techniques.
- Pound Unplugged: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23; Jorgensen Center room 115, Utica Campus. This workout session will fuse cardio, Pilates, and yoga through continuous body motion using lightly weighted drumsticks called Ripstix.
- Japanese Reiki: Energy Healing Training: 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5; Wilcox Hall room 225, Utica Campus; and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19; Plumley Complex room 119, Rome Campus. Reiki is a Japanese form of energy healing; a type of alternative medicine used to reduce stress, anxiety, physical pain, and past trauma.
- Water Aerobics: 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13; Jorgensen Center, Utica Campus. Water aerobics is a great way to get in shape as water is a natural aid in resistance training
