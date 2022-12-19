MVCC students design logos for Utica Youth Bureau

UTICA, N.Y. – Four students in Mohawk Valley Community College’s graphic design program have designed new logos for the Utica Youth Bureau.
The City of Utica commissioned two logos from the graphic design students, one for the youth bureau and one for the Utica Proud initiative.
“Our program continues to work closely with representatives of the city to produce quality work and give real-world experience to the students,” said Scott Selden, associate professor at MVCC.
The following students will have their designs used to promote new sports programs by the youth bureau: Kendra Barajas, Chad Garnsen, Adam Naresky and Taylor Smith.
Students are still working to design the Utica Proud logo, and the winners will be announced in the spring.