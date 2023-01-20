 Skip to main content
MVHS hosting hiring event at Wynn Hospital Construction Offices on Tuesday

MVHS 2022

UTICA, N.Y. -- A hiring event is being hosted by the Mohawk Valley Health System, on Jan. 24 from 2-6 p.m. at the Wynn Hospital Construction Offices, located at 210 Lafayette Street.

Interviews will be held for a variety of positions including Registered Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Patient Care Technicians and Licensed Practical Nurses. Those who interview will have an opportunity to speak with a supervisor while at the event. Registered Nurses will be offered a sign-on bonus.

Entry-level positions in the nursing field are also available. Tuition reimbursement will be offered for those working toward becoming an RN.

To sign up for the hiring event, complete a form by clicking here. A human resource officer will then reach out to schedule an interview.

