MVHS hosting hiring event at Wynn Hospital Construction Offices on Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- A hiring event is being hosted by the Mohawk Valley Health System, on Jan. 24 from 2-6 p.m. at the Wynn Hospital Construction Offices, located at 210 Lafayette Street.
Interviews will be held for a variety of positions including Registered Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Patient Care Technicians and Licensed Practical Nurses. Those who interview will have an opportunity to speak with a supervisor while at the event. Registered Nurses will be offered a sign-on bonus.
Entry-level positions in the nursing field are also available. Tuition reimbursement will be offered for those working toward becoming an RN.
To sign up for the hiring event, complete a form by clicking here. A human resource officer will then reach out to schedule an interview.