MWPAI dedicates studio space in memory of local woman with passion for painting

UTICA, N.Y. – Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute has dedicated a studio space at its PrattMWP School of Art to a local woman who had a passion for the arts.
A plaque honoring Susan Elaine Webster Kim now hangs outside the studio where she used to take painting classes.
A special dedication ceremony was held Wednesday so Susan’s family could see the plaque unveiled outside Room 340.
The studio was named after Susan following a $50,000 contribution by the Kim family to help support a memorial scholarship to PrattMWP.