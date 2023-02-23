 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Freezing rain showers expected. Total ice accumulations
of less than one tenth of inch on untreated surfaces.
Precipitation may be mixed at times with sleet, or snow.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MWPAI helps kids keep 'Art Alive!' during February break

  • Updated
  • 0

Kids went to Munson-Williams Thursday to participate in art activities as part of the Art Alive! program.

UTICA, N.Y. –Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute held an Art Alive! event on Thursday offering activities for students during winter break.

Kids and families were able to explore the museum and make unique crafts like birdfeeders, finger puppets and belt boxes.

The robotics team from the Midtown Utica Community Center also stopped by to hold some interactive robot demonstrations.

The hip-hop group, The Secret Agency, also performed and held a free songwriting workshop afterward.

The museum will be holding another Art Alive! event for kids during spring break in April.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you