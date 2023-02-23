MWPAI helps kids keep 'Art Alive!' during February break

UTICA, N.Y. –Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute held an Art Alive! event on Thursday offering activities for students during winter break.
Kids and families were able to explore the museum and make unique crafts like birdfeeders, finger puppets and belt boxes.
The robotics team from the Midtown Utica Community Center also stopped by to hold some interactive robot demonstrations.
The hip-hop group, The Secret Agency, also performed and held a free songwriting workshop afterward.
The museum will be holding another Art Alive! event for kids during spring break in April.