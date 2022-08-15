 Skip to main content
MWPAI performing arts season features live music, film series

UTICA, N.Y. – Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica has announced its lineup for the 2022-23 performing art season, which will include several live performances and film showings.

The alt-rock group 10,000 Maniacs is headlining this year with a performance slated for March 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

The season will feature 16 live performances, 10 live-streamed operas and weekly showings of independent and foreign films.

Jeffrey Siegel will also return for Keyboard Conversations, a series where he provides commentary while playing music from prominent composers.

“For the first time in three years, we have a full season of in-person events planned at Munson-Williams,” said Bob Mortis, director of performing arts at MWPAI. “In addition to well-loved programming like Keyboard Conversations and the Film Series, we’re really excited to have 10,000 Maniacs perform in our Sculpture Court surrounded by art from our collection.”

10,000 Maniacs

See the full schedule below:

Film Series

Wednesday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. weekly, $5-9

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel–An American Salute!

Saturday, September 10, 7:30 p.m.

Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” Scott Joplin's ragtime favorite “The Maple Leaf Rag,” Leonard Bernstein’s “Meditation on a Wedding,” and more are featured.

$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students

Sons of Mystro

Saturday, October 1, 7:30 p.m.

This Concert in the Court features duo Malcolm McNeish, 23, and his brother, Umoja, 20, who use violins to interpret pop music, reggae, and other genres with DJ Venimis and a drummer.

$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students

First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music

Friday, October 8, 5 to 8 p.m.

See live music by regional bands and enjoy art activities and late-night at the Museum with a cash bar the first Friday of every month. Tickets range from free to $5.

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel–Immortal Impromptus

Saturday, October 29, 2022, 2 p.m.

Beloved melodious masterpieces of Chopin and Schubert, which capture the freshness of an improvisation, and rustic, tuneful gems of the great Finnish composer Jean Sibelius are featured$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students

First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music

Friday, November 4, 5 to 8 p.m., free-$5

First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music

Friday, December 2, 5 to 8 p.m., free-$5

December’s event features Munson-Williams’ annual pottery sale.

TAKE3: Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

Saturday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, December’s Concert in the Court has the genre-defying TAKE3 (Lindsay Deutsch on violin, Jason Stoll on piano, and Mikala Schmitz on cello) bringing the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. The trio’s holiday program includes rousing interpretations of favorites including “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” and “White

Christmas,” along with traditional titles “Amazing Grace” and “Silent Night.”

$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students

First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music

Friday, February 3, 5 to 8 p.m., free-$5

Chicken Wire Empire

Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m.

Chicken Wire Empire, our third Concert in the Court, mixes genres with half of the group rooted in bluegrass and the other half steeped in jamband music. The Wisconsin group is one of the most in-demand “jamgrass” bands.

$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students

First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music

Friday, March 3, 5 to 8 p.m., free-$5

10,000 Maniacs

Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.

Our fourth Concert in the Court goes mainstream! The earthy and soulful rock of 10,000 Maniacs has been a cornerstone of the alternative music scene for more than 40 years. The group’s live shows feature four of the six original members.

$45 Members; $50 General Public; $20 Students

Makin’ Cake

Saturday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton uses baking as an analogy in a multi-layered 50-minute performance exploring American exceptionalism, class, and race. The show features vignettes, digital media, live bakers, stories, and, of course, cake.

$20 Members; $25 General Public; $10 Students

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel–Chopin and Grieg

Saturday, April 1, 7:30 p.m.

Engaging short pieces with memorable melodies, and buoyant rhythms - heroic Polonaises and zesty Norwegian Dances are featured.

$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students

First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music

Friday, April 7, 5 to 8 p.m., free-$5

First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music

Friday, May 5, 5 to 8 p.m., free-$5

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel–Mozart and Friends Haydn and Beethoven

Saturday, May 13, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Haydn's humorous “Gypsy Rondo” and deeply affecting “F Minor Variations,” Beethoven's stormy “F Minor Sonata,” and Mozart's final sonata, the ebullient and virtuoso “The Trumpeter” are featured.

$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students

---

The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD

The Met: Live in HD is the Metropolitan Opera’s Peabody Award- and Emmy Award-winning series of opera performances transmitted live from the stage of the Met into movie theaters worldwide. The season runs Oct. 22 through June 3.

$22 Members; $26 General Public; $15 Students

Medea

By Luigi Cherubini

Saturday, October 22

La Traviata

By Giuseppe Verdi

Saturday, November 5

The Hours (World-Premiere)

By Kevin Puts

Saturday, December 10

Fedora

By Umberto Giordano

Saturday, January 14

Lohengrin

By Richard Wagner

Saturday, March 18

Falstaff

By Giuseppe Verdi

Saturday, April 1

Der Rosenkavalier

By Richard Strauss

Saturday, April 15

Champion

By Terence Blanchard

Saturday, April 29

Don Giovanni

By Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Saturday, May 20

Die Zauberflöte

By Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Saturday, June 3

For more information, visit: mwpai.org.

