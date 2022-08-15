MWPAI performing arts season features live music, film series

UTICA, N.Y. – Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica has announced its lineup for the 2022-23 performing art season, which will include several live performances and film showings.
The alt-rock group 10,000 Maniacs is headlining this year with a performance slated for March 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
The season will feature 16 live performances, 10 live-streamed operas and weekly showings of independent and foreign films.
Jeffrey Siegel will also return for Keyboard Conversations, a series where he provides commentary while playing music from prominent composers.
“For the first time in three years, we have a full season of in-person events planned at Munson-Williams,” said Bob Mortis, director of performing arts at MWPAI. “In addition to well-loved programming like Keyboard Conversations and the Film Series, we’re really excited to have 10,000 Maniacs perform in our Sculpture Court surrounded by art from our collection.”
See the full schedule below:
Film Series
Wednesday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. weekly, $5-9
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel–An American Salute!
Saturday, September 10, 7:30 p.m.
Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” Scott Joplin's ragtime favorite “The Maple Leaf Rag,” Leonard Bernstein’s “Meditation on a Wedding,” and more are featured.
$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students
Sons of Mystro
Saturday, October 1, 7:30 p.m.
This Concert in the Court features duo Malcolm McNeish, 23, and his brother, Umoja, 20, who use violins to interpret pop music, reggae, and other genres with DJ Venimis and a drummer.
$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students
First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music
Friday, October 8, 5 to 8 p.m.
See live music by regional bands and enjoy art activities and late-night at the Museum with a cash bar the first Friday of every month. Tickets range from free to $5.
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel–Immortal Impromptus
Saturday, October 29, 2022, 2 p.m.
Beloved melodious masterpieces of Chopin and Schubert, which capture the freshness of an improvisation, and rustic, tuneful gems of the great Finnish composer Jean Sibelius are featured$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students
First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music
Friday, November 4, 5 to 8 p.m., free-$5
First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music
Friday, December 2, 5 to 8 p.m., free-$5
December’s event features Munson-Williams’ annual pottery sale.
TAKE3: Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
Saturday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.
With a flair for the wild and unexpected, December’s Concert in the Court has the genre-defying TAKE3 (Lindsay Deutsch on violin, Jason Stoll on piano, and Mikala Schmitz on cello) bringing the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. The trio’s holiday program includes rousing interpretations of favorites including “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” and “White
Christmas,” along with traditional titles “Amazing Grace” and “Silent Night.”
$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students
First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music
Friday, February 3, 5 to 8 p.m., free-$5
Chicken Wire Empire
Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m.
Chicken Wire Empire, our third Concert in the Court, mixes genres with half of the group rooted in bluegrass and the other half steeped in jamband music. The Wisconsin group is one of the most in-demand “jamgrass” bands.
$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students
First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music
Friday, March 3, 5 to 8 p.m., free-$5
10,000 Maniacs
Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.
Our fourth Concert in the Court goes mainstream! The earthy and soulful rock of 10,000 Maniacs has been a cornerstone of the alternative music scene for more than 40 years. The group’s live shows feature four of the six original members.
$45 Members; $50 General Public; $20 Students
Makin’ Cake
Saturday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton uses baking as an analogy in a multi-layered 50-minute performance exploring American exceptionalism, class, and race. The show features vignettes, digital media, live bakers, stories, and, of course, cake.
$20 Members; $25 General Public; $10 Students
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel–Chopin and Grieg
Saturday, April 1, 7:30 p.m.
Engaging short pieces with memorable melodies, and buoyant rhythms - heroic Polonaises and zesty Norwegian Dances are featured.
$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students
First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music
Friday, April 7, 5 to 8 p.m., free-$5
First Friday Happy Hour with Live Music
Friday, May 5, 5 to 8 p.m., free-$5
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel–Mozart and Friends Haydn and Beethoven
Saturday, May 13, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
Haydn's humorous “Gypsy Rondo” and deeply affecting “F Minor Variations,” Beethoven's stormy “F Minor Sonata,” and Mozart's final sonata, the ebullient and virtuoso “The Trumpeter” are featured.
$33 Members; $38 General Public; $15 Students
---
The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD
The Met: Live in HD is the Metropolitan Opera’s Peabody Award- and Emmy Award-winning series of opera performances transmitted live from the stage of the Met into movie theaters worldwide. The season runs Oct. 22 through June 3.
$22 Members; $26 General Public; $15 Students
Medea
By Luigi Cherubini
Saturday, October 22
La Traviata
By Giuseppe Verdi
Saturday, November 5
The Hours (World-Premiere)
By Kevin Puts
Saturday, December 10
Fedora
By Umberto Giordano
Saturday, January 14
Lohengrin
By Richard Wagner
Saturday, March 18
Falstaff
By Giuseppe Verdi
Saturday, April 1
Der Rosenkavalier
By Richard Strauss
Saturday, April 15
Champion
By Terence Blanchard
Saturday, April 29
Don Giovanni
By Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Saturday, May 20
Die Zauberflöte
By Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Saturday, June 3
For more information, visit: mwpai.org.