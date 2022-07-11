MWPAI prepares to put local artwork on display at annual arts festival

UTICA, N.Y. – Artwork will once again line part of Genesee Street outside Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute starting Tuesday when the museum kicks off its annual arts festival.
The Sidewalk Art Show features works from about 200 artists around the area. The public is invited to come and view the art and vote on the winners.
The art show will be on display daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the festival, which runs through Sunday, July 17.
"We really like to showcase local talent and this is our opportunity every summer to give back to the community, open our doors and welcome local artists to display their work for the public to enjoy, vote on -- select their favorites. And many of the artists offer their work for sale," said Bob Mortis, director of performing arts at MWPAI.
New events this year include a forklift painting performance by artist Rosemarie Fiore on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., and Scout Day to celebrate the Norman Rockwell exhibit on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Genesee Street from Eagle Street to Cottage Place will close Thursday night through Monday morning for the forklift art event.
There will also be live music each day and the annual antique show on Sunday.
