NAACP held ceremony for officers and committee chairpersons

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica-Oneida County branch of the NAACP held a ceremony Thursday night for their officers and committee chairpersons at Utica City Hall.
This branch of the NAACP is a unit of the national and New York State NAACP organizations and has been battling civil rights since 1961, when the branch was first founded by Edward Bass. The goal of the organization is to address the absence of equal rights for minority citizens.
This year's president for the Utica-Oneida branch is Freddie Hamilton and the vice president for the organization is Dawn Laguerre.
The NAACP stands for the National Association of Advancement of Colored People. It's an old organization created to fight for the rights of African Americans...we are a local unit, here in Oneida County," Hamilton said.
Members of the NAACP wanted to open tonight's ceremony to the public as a way for people to easily find the organization. They are looking for new members to join in their fight for equity, diversity, equality and inclusion throughout the Mohawk Valley.