NAACP teams up with Rome barbershop to provide free back-to-school haircuts

ROME, N.Y. -- Five barbers volunteered their time on Wednesday and Thursday this week to give free haircuts to students ahead of the school year.
"There's four barbers, five counting Jerry, who all volunteered their time, four hours today and four hours yesterday," Jackie Nelson, president of the Rome NAACP Chapter said. "They cut hair and help the kids out and spend a little time with them and make them feel special."
King of Cuts on North James Street worked with the Rome branch of the NAACP, The Center, DeSalvo's and other partners to stuff backpacks full of school supplies, give kids free haircuts, and feed them a hotdog before sending them on their way for a successful school year.
"When you look good, you feel good," Nelson said, "It gives them confidence."
Nelson Richardson is going into 5th grade. He was one of about 60 students who got a free haircut at King of Cuts. 29 signed up and got a free haircut on Wednesday, and 29 youngsters signed up Thursday to get a cut.
" I feel cool and good," Nelson RIchardson said."
He showed us the cut he was getting. "I wanted the sides gone and like this on top."
It's not just a haircut or a trim that the students are getting when they go to the barbershop.
King of Cuts Owner Jerry Howard said, "We can see the smiles that are put on their face when they leave. It feels good."
The parents who brought their kids to get the free cut say they are grateful. A haircut can run more than $20 per kid. For families with more than one school-aged child, that can add up quickly.
Nelson's mother said it is a big help to families.
"It's very helpful because there are a lot of people that were out of work due to Covid, so this is very helpful because all the prices have gone up - school supplies, school clothes," Booshon Richardson said.
"They were all lifted up, they were given backpacks and food from across the street at DeSalvo's," Howard said. "It was a good day."
The group of barbers said they would like to do this again at the start of the next school year.