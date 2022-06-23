National Grid workers volunteer time to build beds for kids in need

YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- National Grid volunteers built more than 30 beds at the new Sleep in Heavenly Peace workshop behind Meyda Lighting on Oriskany Street.
Other volunteers worked on beds in Syracuse and Albany, building a total of more than 125 beds for children in need.
Utility workers know the value of sleep as an essential function of the body that supports physical, mental and emotional health.
The beds, along with donated mattresses, pillows and bedding, will be given to area children who do not have one.
Steve Sperbeck, President of the Utica Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace said the need for volunteers to build and deliver beds is a year-round need.
"It's not just Christmas or holidays," Sperbeck said. "A lot of people are struggling with different situations that families find themselves in, whether it's domestic violence, they get uprooted, foster care, emergency custody, or just people are struggling with prices of things are going up."
The volunteers from National Grid understand the need in the community.
National Grid Customer and Community Engagement Manager for the Mohawk Valley Richard Fox said, "Everyone here does their best whether it's a blue sky day or storm event to make sure the lights are on, but this is an opportunity to come out and provide for the community above and beyond that commitment."
Sleep is especially critical for the healthy development of children, as a lack of sleep increases a child’s risk for type 2 diabetes and obesity, mental health conditions like anxiety or depression, and behavioral disorders. According to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, 2 to 3 percent of American children do not have beds of their own.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a volunteer-led organization founded in 2014 and has since grown to encompass 300 chapters across the United States and its territories.
Families can apply directly to Sleep in Heavenly Peace for a bed or be referred to the organization by others.
Recipients of the bed must be between the ages of 3 and 17.
Click and follow link to application if you are in need of a bed for a child. www.shpbeds.org.