NBT Bank announces $100,000 donation to ICAN's Family Resource Center

UTICA, N.Y. -- NBT Bank announced they will donate $100,000 to ICAN's Family Resource Center which will soon be home to a new Children's Museum.
The money will go toward the project which totals $14 million. The project includes improvements, museum design and a rotunda.
“Beyond professional duties, we at NBT take our role as a community bank seriously and believe that it is also our responsibility to serve the communities in which we live. That is why we’re honored to support ICAN’s new family resource center and the evolution of the Children’s Museum, a beloved regional asset,” Regional President, David Kavney said.
“A project of this magnitude, with such great impact for our region’s children and families, takes bold and significant support from our partners. NBT Bank has risen to the occasion and we are literally seeing their contribution at work right now as construction on the rotunda and The Meeting Place is in full swing,” ICAN CEO/Executive Director, Steven Bulger said.
The museum will be on the second floor and hopes to help with socialization, connection, joy and educational experiences that were all lost during the pandemic.