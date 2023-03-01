Neighborhood Center partnering with UCD for new veteran suicide prevention program

UTICA, N.Y. – The Neighborhood Center and the Utica Center for Development (UCD) will partner to launch the new Oneida County Veteran Suicide Prevention Program, which will be supported by $2.25 million in federal grant funding.
Oneida County was awarded the Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in September 2022. The funding is issued for three years at $750,000 per year.
The county issued a request for proposals on Dec. 2, 2022, to find the organization best suited to deliver this program. Proposals were evaluated by a committee in January that included members of the Department of Mental Health, the Department of Family and Community Services, the Community Services Board and the Veterans Service Department.
The Neighborhood Center submitted a proposal as the lead applicant and named UCD as its collaborative partner. After careful consideration and a scoring process, they were chosen to put on the program.
“Our veterans give everything they have to protect this great nation and its citizens,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “It is our responsibility to make sure they are taken care of in return. Oneida County is pleased to partner with the Neighborhood Center and the Utica Center for Development to provide our veterans with this suicide prevention program and ensure that they all receive the help they need.”
The program will begin when the contract is finalized between the Department of Mental Health and the organizations.
“This much-needed resource will be able to help numerous individuals in our area,” said Oneida County commissioner of mental health, Ashlee Thompson. “We are very grateful that we will be able to provide an array of suicide prevention resources to those who have served and are currently serving, as well as their family members.”
The Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program is a pilot program that will provide financial assistance for communities to implement suicide prevention services to eligible veterans and their families.
For more information about the Oneida County program, click here.