New Asian fusion restaurant in Utica features bento boxes, boba tea

UTICA, N.Y. – A new Asian fusion restaurant in Utica held its grand opening on Monday after teasing its menu items on social media since March.
Nanabi Café offers a selection of bento boxes, donburi, bao buns and boba teas.
Nanabi means “seven tails,” and was chosen as the restaurant name to represent the seven owners.
One of the co-owners, Pyait Phyo Kyaw, says Nanabi’s style caters to those looking for quick takeout.
"We're doing like a modern, fast, comfort, like bento box takeouts…Asian fusion, Japanese, Korean fusion; I'm taking inspiration from many different countries and cultures and combining them and making my own,” said Kyaw.
The restaurant is located at 106 Bleecker St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.