New cricket club formed in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A diverse population in the Utica area, means a love for a diverse number of sports too and that includes cricket.
The newly formed 'Utica Cricket Club' held their second practice at the Utica Blue Sox Academy in Sangertown Square Monday night.
"Cricket is one of those sports, either you like it or you don't like it. Cricket is big overseas, of course, but there are minor league teams all over the United States that are starting to get publicity in promoting the sport," Salvatore Famolaro of the Utica Cricket Club said.
