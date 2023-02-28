New exhibits at MWPAI feature in-house art pieces

UTICA, N.Y. – Two new exhibits are now open at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica.
The first, called “Insight,” features photographs that examine contemporary life through the lens of history, nature, portraiture and photojournalism. It’s open through April 23.
“No Place Like Home” is the second featured exhibit, which showcases a variety of artists with an array of mediums that explore themes like colonialism, mobility, childhood and the dissolution of the family.
Both exhibits were created using pieces of art already at Munson-Williams.
“It's not safe, from the point of view of conservation, to have works on paper, for instance, on view all the time, the way we can show a sculpture,” said Mary Murray, curator at MWPAI. “It is a wonderful opportunity when we don’t have special exhibitions being borrowed from outside the museum to create our own special exhibitions from materials we own.”
The two exhibits can be viewed during Munson’s public hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Admission is free.