New Hartford church offers prayers and ashes to go

UTICA, N.Y. -- Ash Wednesday well on Feb. 22 this year and as expected brought along with it the emphasis on plain foods, with the beginning of lent.
It's marked with the traditional ashes on the forehead for many Christians and is a time for reconciliation and reflection.
Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in New Hartford, offered prayers and ashes to go on Wednesday. Which allowed people to receive their ashes without even getting out of their cars.
In addition to ashes to go there were also several church services held for Ash Wednesday as well.