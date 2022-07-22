New Hartford, Clayville libraries receive $25K in state funding

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Public Library and the Clayville Library Association have received $25,000 in bullet aid to support library functions and initiatives.
The New Hartford library was awarded $15,000 and the Clayville library received $10,000.
A certain amount of bullet aid is made available in the state budget each year and allocated by members of the state Senate and Assembly.
Both local libraries were presented checks by Assemblyman Brian Miller.
“Libraries are the cornerstone of lifelong learning in our communities for people of all backgrounds and ages. I am so pleased to award this additional $25,000 in aid to the New Hartford and Clayville libraries,” said Miller. “I am excited, as I am sure many library patrons will be, to see the projects accomplished with these funds.”