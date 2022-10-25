New Hartford Superintendent recommends to close Perry Junior High Pool

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Superintendent, Cosimo Tangorra Jr. has recommended that the Perry Junior High, pool be closed and filled in due to a need for more classroom space.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, parents and community members attended in anticipation of a vote regarding the swimming pool's fate.
The pool is currently being used mainly by community organizations and not New Hartford students. The board is looking into the availability of other pools in the area for these groups, including the pool at the New Hartford Senior High School.
Residents recently voted on a capitol project proposal that included improvements to the pool. And some board members feel going against that vote could cost the board the trust of the public in the future.
Tangorra has acknowledged the board has a tough decision to make and says, the school does not currently have sufficient learning space and by filling the pool they could better utilize that space.
No vote on the fate of the pool at Perry Jr. High has been made yet. The vote is scheduled to take place at the next regularly scheduled board meeting.