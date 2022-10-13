New Medicare Advantage plan created for Veterans

FILE - This July 28, 2010 file photo shows soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division saluting during the National Anthem during a welcome home ceremony attended by Vice President Joe Biden in Fort Drum, N.Y. In a massive restructuring, the U.S. Army is slashing the number of active duty combat brigades from 45 to 33, and shifting thousands of soldiers out of bases around the country as it moves forward with a longtime plan to cut the size of the service by 80,000. The U.S. Army plans to eliminate one of three combat brigades at northern New York's Fort Drum. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth, File)