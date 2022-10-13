New Medicare Advantage plan created for Veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield will offer a Medicare Advantage plan in 2023 aimed at the needs of local veterans.
“We all know how important it is to honor the service of local veterans. It’s also important to have health coverage that meets their needs and pairs well with existing U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs coverage – at no extra cost to them.” Vice President of Medicare at Excellus BCBS, Karen Bodley said.
Medicare BlueSalute will include $0 premiums and low co-pays for doctor visits as well as $0 co-pays for behavioral health visits, 12 one-way rides annually to health-related locations at no cost, $35 Part-B monthly premium refunds and access to an expansive network of doctors and hospitals.
For more information on BlueSalute, you can visit the Excellus website.