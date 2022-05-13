‘New Profile Pic’ app causes concern, Cybersecurity Analyst says stay vigilant

ROME, NY - The New Profile Pic App caused concerns among many users when developers tracked the registration of the app back to Moscow. The idea of valuable information and data being in the hands of a foreign country causes people to worry, but Jeffrey Isherwood, a Security Analyst at MA POLCE, says to stay vigilant.
“The owner and founder used to live there [Moscow] so he registered his business there.. but their data is stored elsewhere, their programmers are not in Moscow, and he now lives in Florida. So is Moscow getting our data, that's really hard to say."
Isherwood said the fear and the possibility of apps collecting personal information is legitimate but the New ProfilePic App isn’t one you should completely be worried about.
“And so this app is collecting information but so is Google and Apple. Google is probably already selling it, Apple is already selling it… or Facebook, or Instagram, or Twitter.”
The information users put into apps or websites could potentially be used for Data Mining. Data Mining is the process of taking raw information and turning it into useful information.
"They're storing a lot of data about you, they collect a lot of data about you. For example, why does a word game or a picture app from my profile picture, need to know where I am at all times?" said, Isherwood.
Like many, Isherwood said people skip the “Terms and Conditions” agreement of apps that show what developers will do with the information and access users provide them with. To stay vigilant, Isherwood said to filter how much information users are comfortable with apps having.
"I tell people all the time, comb your social media and check all your privacy settings, and keep your privacy settings locked down as tight as possible,” said Isherwood.