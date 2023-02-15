New restaurant with eclectic menu opens in West Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A new restaurant offering an eclectic menu has opened on Lenox Avenue in Utica.
Miranda’s Cafe offers items like burritos and quesadillas, as well as Italian options like antipasto and calamari. There are also traditional American dishes available like burgers and wings.
Owner Juan Miranda has served large crowds with different tastes throughout his 28 years of experience in the restaurant industry.
“I worked for Boston University,” he said. “I was a chef for 10 years, and we decided to come to Upstate New York.”
Miranda’s Cafe is open for lunch and dinner throughout the week.
A formal ribbon cutting was held at the restaurant Tuesday afternoon.