New science, arts center called 'MOSART' in the works in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The Project Fibonacci Foundation is in the early stages of developing a science, technology, engineering, math and arts center in downtown Rome.
The STEAM center will be called the Multiversity of Science, Art, and Technology, or MOSART.
“The organization for the past six years now has been dedicated to STEM plus arts leadership education. The whole idea is that we ar trying to reconstitute and revitalize our youth communities in upstate new york starting with Rome,” said Dr. Andrew Drozd, chair of the Foundation.
The Foundation board is raising funds for the project and looking for support from the community to help cover facility acquisition, renovation and operation costs.
The first organizations, families or individuals to make significant donations to the project will be part of a first-founders club, and the Foundation will dedicate office rooms, buildings, wings and other areas to the donors.
ANDRO Computational Solutions has already committed $50,000 as part of a corporate matching program to help raise the funds.
The Foundation hopes to raise at least $1 million this year.
For more information on donations, call or email Drozd at 315-335-1238 or adrozd@projectfibonacci.org or visit: projectfibonacci.org.
Donations can also be mailed to:
Project Fibonacci Foundation Inc.
PO Box 424
Rome, NY 13442-0424
An exact location for MOSART has not yet been determined, but the center is expected to open by early 2023.