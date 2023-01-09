 Skip to main content
New Tai Chi Bubble Tea location opens in North Utica

Tai Chi Bubble Tea has opened at the former Moe's location in North Utica.

Tai Chi Bubble Tea’s newest location in North Utica opened Sunday offering a variety of Asian fusion-style food and drinks.

According to the menu, there’s an array of milk teas, fruit teas, smoothies and Zang Zang milks to choose from as well as sushi burritos, poke bowls, salad bowls, rice boxes and ramen.

Tai Chi Bubble Tea

The restaurant is located at the former Moe’s Southwest Grill, 90 N. Genesee St., and is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Customers will get 20% off on everything until Jan. 17.

