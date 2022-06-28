New vacation spot, The Cove at Sylvan Beach, holds grand opening

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. – Local leaders gathered with representatives from the Oneida Indian Nation Tuesday for the grand opening of The Cove at Sylvan Beach.
Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter was joined by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Sen. Joseph Griffo and Sylvan Beach Mayor Richard Sullivan, among others, to celebrate the opening of the $35 million vacation spot.
This is the second property the Oneida Indian Nation has built at Sylvan Beach after launching The Lake House in 2020.
“We are excited for guests to experience The Cove at Sylvan Beach, where they can expect a beautiful brand new property, perfectly located on Oneida Lake with great guest service, amenities and convenient access to several other places to visit in the region,” said Halbritter. “Starting with The Lake House and now The Cove, we have been deliberate with our investments in Sylvan Beach and its transformation into one of Upstate New York’s leading summer vacation hotspots.”
The Cove offers 70 two- and three-bedroom lakeside cottage rentals that come with a pontoon boat guests can use throughout their stay.
A flagship store and a café are also located at the site.
Through early-September, two-bedroom cottages are available starting at $605 per night and three-bedrooms are available starting at $755 per night.
For more information or to make reservations, click here.