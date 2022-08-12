New York Mills church hold flea market ahead of annual Polish Night

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – The Sacred Heart - St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church in New York Mills is holding a weekend of activities which kicked off with a flea market on Thursday night.
The flea market continued Friday at the church, located at 201 Main St., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Polish Night will be celebrated Saturday after 4 p.m. Mass is celebrated.
The event features traditional polish cuisine like pierogies, kielbasa and mushroom stew, as well as baked goods and beverages.
Raffles will also be held throughout the weekend, including basket raffles and a 50/50.