New York Mills kicks off centennial celebration

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – The village of New York Mills celebrated its 100th birthday Tuesday by ringing the bell next to the fires station throughout the day.
Mayor Ernie Talerico, the Centennial Committee and community members gathered for the first ring of the bell Tuesday morning.
Then throughout the day, the bell rang 100 times, or 10 times every hour from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., to celebrate the centennial.
An open house was also held at the New York Mills Historical Society from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. so the community could celebrate.
Another celebratory centennial event will be held this summer. Food trucks, crafters, the Utica Zoomobile, live music and more will be at Pulaski Park on July 9 starting at 5 p.m.
Talerico and the committee are also working on establishing a Centennial Park across from the fire station in commemoration of the village’s 100 years.