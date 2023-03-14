 Skip to main content
New York sugarmakers prepare for upcoming Maple Weekend events

  • Updated
  • 0

Maple Weekend festivities will be going on statewide.

It’s maple season across New York with many areas holding “Maple Weekend” events through the end of the month.

New York is the second largest maple producer in the nation, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, and produced a record 845,000 gallons in 2022.

"Maple production in New York is thriving as the industry continues to set records and ranks second in the nation in this sweet crop," Hochul said. "I thank our producers who work hard to make the delicious, innovative, and unique maple products we all enjoy, and encourage all New Yorkers to take part in Maple Weekends this month to sample some of the world-class items that local vendors have to offer."

New York also has the largest number of tappable maple trees in the country with 2,000. The maple industry used about 2.9 million taps in 2022.

Maple Weekend events are planned statewide March 18-19 and March 25-26.

Nearly 150 maple sugarmakers will celebrate by teaching visitors about the processes and, of course, selling an array of maple products.

For more information or to find local events, click here.

