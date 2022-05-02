NewsTalk: Registration Open for Utica's Memorial Day and Fourth of July Parades

UTICA, N.Y. - For 2022 and beyond, the Utica Center for Development will be taking the reins over from the Genesis Group of the Mohawk Valley as lead organizer for the Utica Memorial Day and Fourth of July Parades, as well as Party in the Park.
With that said, registration is now open!
To register for both parades and to be a vendor for the July 4th Party, click here.
There is no fee to register for either parade.
There is $150.00 vendor fee that can be paid through our website while registering.
The Memorial Day Parade:
- Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
The Fourth of July Parade:
- Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
The Party in the Park at F.T. Proctor Park:
- Monday, July 4 at 7 a.m.
Any questions, call 315-765-0975 ext. 202 or email parades@ucdevelopment.org.
The Utica Center for Development is a local non-profit agency whose focus is assisting Veteran's and their families.
Click on the above video to learn more about the upcoming parades.