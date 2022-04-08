NewsTalk: Rome Capitol Theatre to welcome mentalist Robert Channing

ROME, N.Y. - The Rome Capitol Theatre (220 W. Dominick St.) will present Mentalist Robert Channing on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.
In his one-man show, Channing uses absolutely no confederates or stooges to assist with his amazing predictions or “visions.”
Everyone is amazed and entertained by his mind-boggling show!
Even the most discriminating audiences and the biggest skeptics speak of the excitement long after the show is over.
Included in the evening's display of mental wizardry, Channing will demonstrate speed painting on the Capitol stage.
You’ve heard of fast food, but what about fast art?
“Extreme Action Artist” and “World Famous Mentalist” Channing will whip up masterpieces in minutes.
In past shows, members of the audience thought Channing had actually read their mind as they was him paint their thoughts on canvas.
Channing is known throughout the world and has appeared numerous times on all the major television networks and programs like, The Today Show, The Steve Harvey Show and America's Got Talent.
Robert Channing will perform on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome Capitol Theatre (220 W. Dominick St.).
Tickets can be purchased at www.romecapitol.com or by calling 315-337-6277.
Tickets are $15 for the general public and $13.00 for Capitol “Friends”.
Click on the above video to see Robert Channing perform for Gary Liberatore and Hannah Evans on NEWSChannel 2 at Sunrise.