Nimey's donates new ZooMobile to Utica Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo has added a second ZooMobile to its fleet thanks to a generous donation from Nimey’s New Generation Cars.
The ZooMobile allows zoo educators to travel around with certain animals and make interactive presentations at different locations.
Nimey’s worked with other local businesses to transform the 2015 Nissan transport van into the second ZooMobile. The wrap for the vehicle was designed by McGrogran Design and installed by Valley Signs.
Utica Zoo Executive Director Andria Heath says they’ll be able to expand the ZooMobile program now that they have two vehicles.
“We are just excited to have two because sometimes we get dual program requests and now we can actually meet more needs and educate more people and bring the zoo to you in different ways,” said Heath.
The donation was announced on Dec. 16 but the van was presented to the zoo on Monday.
