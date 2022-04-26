 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nominees sought for 'Teacher Appreciation Week'

  • Updated
  • 0

Nominations are now being accepted for local teachers to be recognized during Teacher Appreciation Week from May 2 - 8.

The Genesis Group, First Source and NEWSChannel 2 partner each year to honor those who teach students in preschool through graduate school.

Out of the nominees, 25 will be selected to be featured on NEWSChannel 2 newscasts and on wktv.com.

To nominate a teacher, send the name, a photo and a brief message about why he or she should be recognized to Ray Durso at rdurso@TheGenesisGroup.org.

Recommended for you