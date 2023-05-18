Nonprofits gather for symposium in Herkimer County

MOHAWK, N.Y. – Representatives from dozens of nonprofit organizations gathered in Herkimer County Thursday morning to network and promote their services.
During the symposium, the representatives gave brief presentations about their missions, services and areas of expertise.
The goal of the event is to build bridges for health and wellness by highlighting the programs and services the organizations provide to the community.
Other counties hold similar conventions to bring local organizations together, but this is the first held in Herkimer County.
“This event is actually a product of the Mohawk Valley Community Engagement Team. This is a group of people primarily in Oneida County, that were getting together and sharing thoughts and ideas and we thought it would be a good idea to bring it to Herkimer County,” said Michelle Hummel, executive director of Herkimer Next.
The event was held at Hummel’s Office Plus in Mohawk.
More than 50 representatives from nearly 30 organizations were in attendance.