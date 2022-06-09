Norman Rockwell exhibit opening at MWPAI this weekend

UTICA, N.Y. – A new exhibit featuring the works of Norman Rockwell will open at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute on June 11.
Rockwell was known for depicting everyday moments in America featuring diverse groups of people from different races, nationalities and economic backgrounds throughout the 20th century.
The exhibit includes more than 50 original artworks by Rockwell, including oil paintings, photographs, drawings, archival magazines and tear sheets.
MWPAI will continue the exhibit through Sept. 18.