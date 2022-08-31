Nothing Bundt Cakes in New Hartford celebrating 25th birthday with sweet treat giveaway

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday Thursday by giving sweet treats to customers.
The first 250 customers at each store, including the New Hartford location, will get a free mini Bundt cake or ‘Bundtlet.’
The company is also continuing the birthday festivities with a photo contest that will award one lucky winner a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity event planning company.
To enter the contest, people must submit a photo of their favorite birthday memory along with a description of what they enjoyed and what winning the contest would mean to them.
Twenty-five people who enter the contest will also receive a $100 gift card to the bakery.
For more information or to enter the contest, click here.