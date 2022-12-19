Notre Dame students bring donations to Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – After collecting winter items for those in need, Notre Dame staff and students stopped by Mother Marianne’s West Side Kitchen Monday to bring the donations.
Blankets, bedding, coats, hats and holiday gifts were donated to be distributed to those served by the soup kitchen.
Mother Marianne’s is operated entirely by volunteers and provides meals, clothing and even free haircuts to those in need.
Volunteer Coordinator Nancy Robert says the soup kitchen not only works out of its location, but helps the Ukrainian Church, The DeSales Center, The Center and women’s shelters.
“So, it’s just not limited to right here, but look around, the need is large here in Utica,” she said.
The soup kitchen is located at 702 Columbia St. in Utica.