Notre Dame students collect donations to help the people of Ukraine

UTICA, N.Y. – Students from Notre Dame spent Monday unloading a truck full of donations they’ve been collecting for the people displaced by the war in Ukraine.
The Notre Dame Campus Ministry and Student Council delivered the care package items to the Slavic Pentecostal Church on Route 5 around noon.
"We're doing what Jesus taught us to do. Help. OK. help the people in need. This is the best way that I can think of helping them at this time of Lent," said Bob McQueen, of the Notre Dame Campus Ministry.
The donated items include warm clothes, hygiene products, baby products and toys for kids, as well as vitamins, socks, gloves and hats.
Notre Dame worked with local Ukrainian native Viktoriya Runkevich to organize the donation effort.