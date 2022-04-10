NYS 2023 budget includes $31.5 billion in school aid

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the education highlights of the FY 2023 budget Saturday morning. The plan to allocate $31.5 billion in total school aid is the highest state aid in history.
This investment represents a year-to-year increase of $2.1 billion, or 7.2 percent, compared to the school year 2022, including a $1.5 billion or 7.7 percent Foundation Aid increase, representing the second year of Governor Hochul's three-year commitment to fully fund Foundation Aid.
The budget breaks down into multiple funding and resources:
$125 Million Increase in Pre-Kindergarten for Four-Year-Old Children
$100 Million to Provide Academic and Mental Health Supports for Students and Educators
$240 Million Increase and Extraordinary Funding Flexibility to Educate Children with Disabilities
$2.2 Billion in New Capital for SUNY and CUNY Campuses
$500 Million in New Operating Support for SUNY and CUNY
$150 Million of Tuition Assistance for Part-Time Students
"The opportunity to pursue a quality education is the silver bullet for so many New Yorkers," Governor Hochul said. "With this budget, we are going to unleash the power of higher education to lift up the people of our state by investing in our institutions and our teachers," said Hochul.
The SUNY Board of Trustees and Interim Chancellor Stanley applauded the package in a statement released Saturday evening.
The statement read in part, "We greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of the Governor, as well as our state legislators and their staff for this historic investment. The substantial increase in capital and operating aid will significantly benefit our students by ensuring that SUNY can fulfill its mission of providing a world-class education, continue to build state-of-the-art research facilities and classrooms for engineering and other STEM fields, and hire excellent faculty to join our ranks."
