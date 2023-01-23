OC Health Department and Sheriff's Office will hand out free car seats at safety events

DEERFIELD, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department along with the Sheriff's Office, will be giving away free car seats at their safety events, which start in February.
The events will be held at the Deerfield Fire House which is located at 5476 Trenton Road in Utica. The dates for those events are:
- Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Mar. 15, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Apr. 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be one additional event held at the Griffis International Airport in Rome on May 23, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
“Our events not only provide car seats but also help teach families the importance of safety in vehicles and how to properly secure their children in vehicles,” Oneida County Executive, Anthony J. Picente Jr. said.
Car seats do expire and should be replaced when they do. If a car seat is in a vehicle that has been in an accident, it may need to be replaced as well. A limited number of free car seats will be available including infant, convertible and booster seats to those who are eligible.
Requirements include:
· Income eligible – must provide proof of assistance
· Child in need of a seat must be present at the event
· If pregnant, must be due within 3 months
· Must bring a vehicle for a seat to be installed in
· Must reside in Oneida County
If you wish to attend one of these events please make an appointment by calling 315-798-5229 or by sending an email.