OCCA offering educational programs for all ages

Cooperstown, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Conservation Association (OCCA) will be offering educational programs for both children and adults through January.
Included in the programs are a tour of the night sky, sledding, winter exploration and invasive species training.
Events will begin on Jan. 16 with the new OCCA's 'Get the Kids Out' program. From 12 - 3 p.m. children and their families can join OCCA Education Specialists, Shelby MacLeish and Liz Brown at the Oneonta World of Learning, to take part in some fun winter activities. You will need to bring your own sled if you are participating in the sledding activity. If there is not enough snow, other activities will be offered.
On Jan. 20, OCCA's Homeschool Nature Group will explore Gilbert Lake State Park with a winter walk from 12 - 1:30 p.m. On Jan. 21 'Naked Eye Astronomy' will be held at 7 p.m. at Mohican Farm in Springfield.
Adult programs will include training in identifying hemlock woolly adelgid on Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Fire Hall in Morris.
And the OCCA/Mohican Farm "Be Informed" lecture series will be held on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. where "Efficient Wood Heating" will be presented.
All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the OCCA website.