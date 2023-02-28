OCCA offers kids chance to win free week of summer camp

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Thanks to the Otsego County Conservation Association, children ages 11 to 13 in Otsego County, have the opportunity to win a free week at the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, summer camp through a lottery.
The lottery is open through the month of March and winners will be announced on March 31. To enter, a form can be filled out and submitted by clicking here.
“For over 75 years, DEC summer camps have offered young people so many wonderful educational experiences in the great outdoors. We are pleased to be able to once again offer this opportunity to children in the area," OCCA’s executive director, Amy Wyant said.
There will be multiple sessions and camps to choose from, including the Adirondacks, Catskills and Western New York. Attendees will enjoy activities like hiking, canoeing, fishing and archery as well as exploring and learning basic ecological principles and skills.
"Through generous funding from the Tianaderrah Foundation, we've been able to send many kids to DEC summer camps over the years. Everyone who has gone has told us what a great experience it is," Wyant said.
Camps will run for five days. The first session will take place on Jul 2. and the last on Aug. 18. For information about the OCCA Summer Camp lottery, click here.