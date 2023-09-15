Old Forge Firefighters Drill School Underway

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- The 56th Old Forge Annual Firefighters Drill School kicked off Thursday and will run until Sunday, Sept. 17.
The theme for this year is "be kind," and the event features lecturers from across the region and firefighters from across the state.
Over 200 firefighters from across New York are spending the weekend in Old Forge learning new skills while also getting a refresher on previously learned skills.
"It's important for firefighters to keep them updated on new technology, especially in electric vehicles that are coming out," Old Forge Firefighter Larry Ventura said. "This class that we have, or this school I should say that we have, offers the opportunity for these individual firefighters and their departments to come up and let alone refresh their skills, but also get taught so basically it's like going to school."
Firefighter's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is the main sponsor that helps put the event on each year.
The weekend will be filled with drills, food, live music, a parade and an award ceremony on Saturday.
A link to their pamphlet can be found here.