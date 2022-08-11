Olmsted City raising funds with matching donations for FT Proctor Park lily pond

UTICA, N.Y. -- Nonprofit Olmsted City of Greater Utica has launched a campaign to restore the iconic Lily Pond in Utica's historic Frederick T. Proctor Park in time for next year's centennial of the donation of the park to the people of the city of Utica.
The lily pond was built 110 years ago and was dedicated 100 years ago.
"It's basically on the verge of falling apart," Philip Bean said. "There have been some quick fixes over the years and it's lost some of its beauty in the process."
The cost of the restoration is expected to ring it at about $160,000.
An out-of-town anonymous donor has agreed to match up to $50,000 in donations, which would fund 2/3 of the project according to Olmsted Chair Philip Bean.
F.T. and T.R. Proctor Parks along with the much of the park system and the Parkway in the City of Utica, were designed by American landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr., who also designed the landscape for the likes of the White House, the National Cathedral and the Jefferson Memorial.
On top of the restoration, there is a plan to make the park more walkable.
"We also want to build a winding pathway that will connect some elements with the lily pond and with the road and create more connectivity and make this plateau on which the lily pond stands not only a destination, but a series of destinations and a transit point," Bean said.
"Studies have been done over the past 20 years on public health and it's confirmed what Olmsted's father knew back in the 19th century, which was that time spent in urban parks like this creates significant physical and mental health benefits."
Olmsted City, which works with the Landmarks Society of Greater Utica was founded less than a year ago, and has already planted 2,000 trees, shrubs and flowers, placed five benches in the park, and fixed drainage issues in the iconic staircase in F.T. Proctor Park.
"Much of what you see that has been done has happened basically in the last 90 - 120 days," Bean said. "We did some work last year in the fall, but a lot of the progress people are noticing is fairly recent."
Bean noted, "People donate money to us and we get things done."
This ambition, added to the simple value of not letting these Olmsted-designed parks go, did not go unnoticed by the anonymous donor who agreed to the $50,000 match.
"You talk to anyone who has worked in NYC or Boston and tell them we have Olmsted parks, and they say, 'Really?' ...because they know Olmsted in some ways better than we do."
Olmsted parks make up a decent proportion of the city of Utica's landscape. Bean says the park and parkway system is 70 percent the size of Central Park in NYC. Five Utica neighborhoods were also designed by Olmsted's firm.
The restoration of the lily pond is an important piece of Utica's 600 acre Olmsted park and parkway system.
To make a donation visit the Olmsted City Facebook page fundraiser.
Use a credit card to make a donation at olmstedcity.org
Or mail a check to:
Olmsted City
Landmarks Society of Greater Utica
PO Box 8597
Utica, NY 13505
Coming up on September 10th, Olmsted City will hold a special event at F.T. Proctor Park that coincides with the Redeemer Cup at T.R. Proctor Park. More details on that will be released soon.