Olney's Flowers named Rome Area Chamber Member of the Week

ROME, N.Y. -- Olney's Flowers in Rome, was named Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Week.
The Chamber of Commerce visited the shop located at, 2002 North James Street to congratulate Emily and Will Olney, on the award.
Olney’s Flowers has served Rome and made deliveries around the greater Rome/Utica area every day since 1988. Olney’s currently has a Christmas display set up complete with gifts and ornaments
They also grow the majority of their bedding plants, trees and shrubs. The shop is open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. for the holidays.