Oneida County delivers bundles of donated books to local organizations

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County donated 2,000 books to local organizations for kids and seniors on Tuesday after collecting them all through a Holiday Book Drive.
The county accepted donations throughout December.
The following organizations received books from the drive:
- The Parkway Center in Utica and Verona
- North Utica Senior Citizens Community Center in Utica
- South Rome Senior Center in Rome
- Ava Dorfman Senior Center-Copper City Community Connection in Rome
- Thea Bowman House in Utica
- The House of the Good Shepard in Utica
- Connected Community Schools in Rome
Throughout the holidays, Oneida County employees also raised $16,000 in donations to benefit the United Way and Salvation Army through donations and an annual basket raffle.
“The compassion and generosity demonstrated by our county employees never ceases to amaze me, especially during the holiday season,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “This past December, with the help of the public, we collected 2,000 books that are being distributed to organizations that support our seniors and children. These books will bring the gift of reading to those who often do not have the access or means. Our employees also donated more than $16,000 to the United Way and the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, which will further enrich the lives of our residents in need.”
The books were collected at locations in Utica, Rome, Oriskany, Barneveld and Taberg.