Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up
to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation
may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before
transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round
of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Oneida County delivers bundles of donated books to local organizations

  • Updated
  • 0
Oneida County book donation

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County donated 2,000 books to local organizations for kids and seniors on Tuesday after collecting them all through a Holiday Book Drive.

The county accepted donations throughout December.

The following organizations received books from the drive:

  • The Parkway Center in Utica and Verona
  • North Utica Senior Citizens Community Center in Utica
  • South Rome Senior Center in Rome
  • Ava Dorfman Senior Center-Copper City Community Connection in Rome
  • Thea Bowman House in Utica
  • The House of the Good Shepard in Utica
  • Connected Community Schools in Rome

Throughout the holidays, Oneida County employees also raised $16,000 in donations to benefit the United Way and Salvation Army through donations and an annual basket raffle.

“The compassion and generosity demonstrated by our county employees never ceases to amaze me, especially during the holiday season,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “This past December, with the help of the public, we collected 2,000 books that are being distributed to organizations that support our seniors and children. These books will bring the gift of reading to those who often do not have the access or means. Our employees also donated more than $16,000 to the United Way and the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, which will further enrich the lives of our residents in need.”

The books were collected at locations in Utica, Rome, Oriskany, Barneveld and Taberg.

