Oneida County Office Building opening as evening warming center during arctic blast

UTICA, N.Y. – With frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills expected to arrive in the region Friday, the Oneida County Office Building will become a temporary warming center to provide shelter at night.
This weekend's weather conditions pose a significant risk of hypothermia and frostbite to anyone exposed to the cold for too long.
The Oneida County Office of Family and Community Services has set up the evening warming center as a seating area on the first floor of the county office building, which is located at 800 Park Ave.
The county is working with other community partners to make sure they can provide shelter to as many people as possible.
“With cold temperatures and extreme wind chill forecasted through this weekend, many Oneida County residents will be at risk,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “We are working diligently with our partners at the Rescue Mission to make sure those who do not have shelter are cared for. In order to accommodate as many people as possible, and complement other such services provided by places like the Cornerstone Community Church, we have taken the unprecedented action of opening our County Office Building to offer respite to those in need.”
The warming center will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Feb. 6.
The Rescue Mission of Utica also operates a 24-hour warming center at 205 Rutger St.