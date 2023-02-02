Oneida County Office Building opening as evening warming center during arctic blast

 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO
1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves
11 to 15 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy
freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected,
and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario from
Sodus Bay to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 AM Friday to 1 AM EST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO NOON
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...In New York, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to
be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Oneida County Office Building opening as evening warming center during arctic blast

  • Updated
  • 0

The Oneida County Office Building will serve as an evening warming center through Feb. 6, 2023.
Oneida County Office Building

UTICA, N.Y. – With frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills expected to arrive in the region Friday, the Oneida County Office Building will become a temporary warming center to provide shelter at night.

This weekend's weather conditions pose a significant risk of hypothermia and frostbite to anyone exposed to the cold for too long.

The Oneida County Office of Family and Community Services has set up the evening warming center as a seating area on the first floor of the county office building, which is located at 800 Park Ave.

The county is working with other community partners to make sure they can provide shelter to as many people as possible.

“With cold temperatures and extreme wind chill forecasted through this weekend, many Oneida County residents will be at risk,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “We are working diligently with our partners at the Rescue Mission to make sure those who do not have shelter are cared for. In order to accommodate as many people as possible, and complement other such services provided by places like the Cornerstone Community Church, we have taken the unprecedented action of opening our County Office Building to offer respite to those in need.”

The warming center will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Feb. 6.

The Rescue Mission of Utica also operates a 24-hour warming center at 205 Rutger St.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

